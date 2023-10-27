Menu
'We are nearly there,' Fletcher chair tells shareholders

Fletcher chair Bruce Hassall says the business will tough it out. (Image: Fletcher)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Fri, 27 Oct 2023
Despite it being an annual meeting, Fletcher Building chair Bruce Hassall felt it necessary to traverse the past five years of the construction materials company’s history for shareholders on Friday. “We have no choice but to tough it out; we are nearly there,” Hassall said ahead of his re-election, referring to commercial construction projects that have dogged the firm for years. “The board and management share the frustration of our shareholders and that these have cost more to complete than planned...
On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more
On the Money

On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more

Ebos loses its royal connection, funeral blues, boosting cash and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Environment

Iron billionaires are in a green energy race

Gina Rinehart and Andrew Forrest are duking it out in a mineral-rich corner of Australia.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Books

Bob Odenkirk isn’t letting his past repeat itself

The Better Call Saul star – about to launch a book – reveals a few home truths.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
