Weak earnings ahead, but downswing ending: ForBarr

Tourism Holdings' outlook is better than Air NZ's, Forsyth Barr suggests. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
Some of New Zealand’s largest listed companies are in broker Forsyth Barr’s sights for weak results in the upcoming earnings season, even as the firm suggests the six months to Dec 31 may have been the bottom of the cycle.Air NZ is labelled as “expensive” and expected to announce “meaningful downgrades” to previous earnings guidance, while the slower-than-anticipated return of international air travellers will likely weigh on Auckland International Airport’s result.Also in the “negative” cat...
Public support for usage-based water charging
A new survey asks 'what's fair?' when paying for infrastructure. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
'Too high': Traffic management costs questioned

Road cones and other requirements are adding material costs to projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Kiwifruit set to bounce back after two tough seasons

Craigs Investment Partners sticks to revenue estimate for SunGold Kiwifruit.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Kiwibank could be a billion dollar (partially) listed baby
So much KiwiSaver cash, so little in NZ to invest in. What about Kiwibank?

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket rises as honeymaker shares turn sour
The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 44.68 points or 0.38% to close at 11,916.78.

Graham Skellern 01 Feb 2024
SkyCity ups provision to $79m in Austrac proceedings
Sky investors shrug off bad news.

Staff reporters 01 Feb 2024
Airports launch appeal to ComCom's regulatory plans
A 'step backwards' in promoting regulatory certainty, airports say.

Brent Melville 01 Feb 2024