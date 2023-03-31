Wholesale prices boost Manawa Energy earnings in Q4

(Image: Supplied)

Strong wholesale prices and generation volumes are strengthening current quarter earnings, Manawa Energy announced to the market on Friday morning.The generator and renewables developer, Manawa Energy, said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (Ebitdaf) for the year ended March 31, 2023, to be around the top end of guidance of $127.5 million to $140m, with Ebitdaf for the 2024 fiscal year in the range of $120-140m.Manawa Energy, formerly known as Trustpower and 51% owned by Infratil, ow...