Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments

Winton Land says its current Auckland project will be a precinct with a yacht club, a pool and an entertainment area. (Image: Winton Land)
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Winton Land is aiming for the top 25% of the “niche” wealthy baby boomer market for its luxury retirement developments and says there's space for up to 15 of its high-end developments.Auckland mayor Wayne Brown broke ground on Winton’s flagship retirement development, Northbrook, in the city's Wynyard Quarter on Monday. Winton executive director Julian Cook, the former head of retirement giant Summerset, said the company has close to $80 million in sales for Northbrook, with buyers predominantly snapping...
NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration
NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration

Purpose Capital has invested $3m in Cool Group alongside the NZGIF loan.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

The airline had warned it expected scheduling complications from January 2024.

Staff reporters 10:00am
The new headache for bosses: employees aren’t quitting

Last year, companies were struggling to keep staff, now not enough are leaving their jobs.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress
Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress

Planned investment in cost-cutting pleases analysts. 

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 1:35pm
Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

The airline had warned it expected scheduling complications from January 2024.

Staff reporters 10:00am
NZME downgrades earnings expectations
NZME downgrades earnings expectations

The media group made the call citing volatility in the advertising market.

Staff reporters 9:30am
Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates
Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates

More money out is being matched by more money in. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am