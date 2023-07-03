Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Xero founder Rod Drury to leave its board

Xero founder Rod Drury to leave its board
Rod Drury founded Xero 17 years ago and the company today has a market cap of A$18b. (Image: Twitter)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 03 Jul 2023
Rod Drury is stepping down from the board of directors of Xero, the cloud accounting software company that he founded 17 years ago, after the company’s next annual general meeting on Aug 17.Drury, who couldn’t be reached for comment, was chief executive of the company until 2018 when he stepped back into the non-executive director role that he has held since. He will stay on with the company in an advisory role.In the release to the ASX, where Xero is listed, Drury praised recently appointed chief executive Sukhinder Singh.“Ev...
Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index lacked any real direction and closed down just 0.4 points.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Markets

Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title

It was changed to "significant".

Riley Kennedy 3:22pm
Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title
Markets

NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover

ERoad bidder, Constellation Software, prefers 100% ownership.

Pattrick Smellie 1:00pm
NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover

More Markets

Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index lacked any real direction and closed down just 0.4 points.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title
Markets

Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title

It was changed to "significant".

Riley Kennedy 3:22pm
NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover
Markets

NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover

ERoad bidder, Constellation Software, prefers 100% ownership.

Pattrick Smellie 1:00pm
Tower sells Solomon Islands business
Finance

Tower sells Solomon Islands business

Tower has signed a conditional deal to sell off its Solomon Islands business to Trans Pacific Assurance for around SBD$17 million (NZ$3.3m).The Solomon Islands business is Tower’s smallest Pacific operation. In the financial year to Sept 30, 2022, it generated gross written premi...

Staff reporters 11:55am