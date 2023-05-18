Menu
Xero increases revenue and subscription numbers

Xero increases revenue and subscription numbers
Chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says the company has been resilient in the current climate. (Image: Xero)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 18 May 2023
Xero lifted its operating revenue by more than a quarter in the past financial year and added nearly half a million subscribers.The 28% increase took the online accounting software company's operating revenue to $1.39 billion. The addition of 470,000 new subscribers took the total to just over 3.74m.The Australian stock exchange-listed firm increased its operating income in the year to March 31 by 61% to $57.2m, posting a net loss of $113.5m.Meanwhile, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped by...
Property

New Zealand property investors are losing market share to first-home buyers.

Bloomberg 12:30pm

T&G expects up to $34m in losses following the cyclone

The CEO says the cyclone will have a significant impact on T&G's 2023 financial performance.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 10:27am
Property

However, it increased operating earnings by nearly 7%.

Riley Kennedy 9:50am
WasteCo signs $7m deal to buy Cleanways
Finance

The deal is due to settle on June 1.

Staff reporters 10:29am
Property

However, it increased operating earnings by nearly 7%.

Riley Kennedy 9:50am
Markets Market close

Retirement stocks and online business travel provider Serko were the standouts.

Graham Skellern 17 May 2023
Markets

Recently reappointed NZX director John McMahon has been appointed the stock exchange operator’s chair. McMahon, who takes over effectively immediately, only rejoined the board last week and replaces James Miller who retired after 13 years on the board. McMahon&#39;s appointment c...

Staff reporters 17 May 2023