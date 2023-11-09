Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Xero subscriber growth slows

Xero subscriber growth slows
Xero chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy announced jobs losses in March. (Image: Xero)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
Xero has reported a revenue rise of 21% for the six months to Sept 30 of $799.5 million, but subscriber growth has slowed, with the cloud accounting company adding 204,000 new subscribers for the period.For the same period in the 2022 financial year, Xero added 225,000 subscribers. It had 3.95 million subscribers.The Australian securities exchange-listed company reported on Thursday morning a 90% increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $206.1m and free cashflow of $106.7m. Its free c...
Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices
World

Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices

At issue is how the bank vets foreigners and the origins of their money.

The Wall Street Journal 12:50pm
Finance

BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy

The bank kept a lid on escalating costs. 

Paul McBeth 12:07pm
BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy
Primary Sector

Fonterra targets 30% reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030

The co-op is holding its AGM today.

Riley Kennedy 10:45am
Fonterra targets 30% reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030

More Markets

Colonial Motor Company fights back against NZSA
Markets

Colonial Motor Company fights back against NZSA

The chair of CMC said the company was actively investing in climate-related disclosures.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 1:05pm
New low for Allbirds shares
Markets

New low for Allbirds shares

This follows the footwear company reporting red ink and forecasting future challenges.

Staff reporters 12:40pm
GEO issues higher earnings guidance as trading resumes
Markets

GEO issues higher earnings guidance as trading resumes

Following a two-day trading halt, software as a service provider GEO has issued stronger earnings guidance and said achieving breakeven could come in early 2024.Its board also said initial interest received has justified launching a formal process to assess buyer interest in the...

Staff reporters 10:50am
Mainfreight net profit plunges 42.6% as market 'normalises'
Markets

Mainfreight net profit plunges 42.6% as market 'normalises'

Natural staff attrition sees staff numbers drop by 500 over the past six months.

Brent Melville 10:06am