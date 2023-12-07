Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Xero, Tourism Holdings, NZME among Deloitte Top 200 winners

Xero, Tourism Holdings, NZME among Deloitte Top 200 winners
Jack Tame and Stacey Morrison hosted the Deloitte Top 200 Awards in 2022, and were back again this year. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
Cloud accounting heavyweight Xero has been recognised as the Company of the Year in the 2023 Deloitte Top 200 Awards for its transformative year, which was marked by significant milestones.The prestigious Deloitte Top 200 Awards winners were revealed on Wednesday evening at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre. In its 34th year, the highly anticipated black-tie dinner event saw nearly 900 business leaders gather to celebrate the best of New Zealand business.This year, the awards recognise outstanding agility, resilien...
AG flays Callaghan over conflicts in Manaaki probe
Law & Regulation

AG flays Callaghan over conflicts in Manaaki probe

Multiple failings identified in Callaghan's approach to controversial due diligence.

Pattrick Smellie 3:27pm
Markets

Air NZ’s 'small but mighty' step towards green aviation

The carrier has bought an all-electric aircraft from Beta Tech, to be delivered in 2026.

Ben Moore 1:03pm
Air NZ’s 'small but mighty' step towards green aviation
Markets

ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?

The review is the first under a new regulatory regime.

Staff reporters 10:00am
ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?

More Markets

Air NZ’s 'small but mighty' step towards green aviation
Markets

Air NZ’s 'small but mighty' step towards green aviation

The carrier has bought an all-electric aircraft from Beta Tech, to be delivered in 2026.

Ben Moore 1:03pm
ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?
Markets

ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?

The review is the first under a new regulatory regime.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast
Finance

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 8:55am
Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers
Primary Sector

Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers

Fonterra is due to present its 1Q result. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am