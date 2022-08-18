See full details
Xero’s US revolving door continues to spin

Jenny Ruth
Thu, 18 Aug 2022

Chief executive Steve Vamos said Xero is well-positioned in Britain. (Image: Supplied)
Xero’s latest North American head is moving on at the end of August after just three years with the company, following a long line of predecessors out the door.Tony Ward’s departure, noted in chief executive Steve Vamos’ speech to the annual shareholders’ meeting, was as unheralded as his promotion to president of the Americas in 2019 – his photo appeared in the slide on the leadership team at that year’s AGM.The accounting software company has been trying to build a viable business in the US since about 2011...

