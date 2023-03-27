Menu
Z Energy owner scales back production at Queensland refinery for repairs

Staff reporters
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
Z Energy-owner Ampol has scaled back production at its Lytton refinery in Queensland to repair an issue with the slide valve in its fluidised catalytic cracking unit. The unit is expected to be back in service in early May. The Australian integrated fuels company said it didn’t expect any disruption to customers and any impact on gasoline production will be replaced with finished product picked up by Ampol’s trading and shipping division. The company said it expected the cost of the outage to lower earnings before int...
NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit
NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit

Property stocks staged a recovery, Synlait Milk took another hit, falling more than 5%, and out of it, the New Zealand sharemarket managed a small gain.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded in the afternoon and closed at 11,612.86, up 32.04 points or 0.28% after reaching a morning low o...

Graham Skellern 27 Mar 2023
Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s dept

The former head of the Security Intelligence Service is temporarily heading the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Jem Traylen 27 Mar 2023
NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

The money will help finance up to 167 buses for Australasian operator Kinetic.

Greg Hurrell 27 Mar 2023
