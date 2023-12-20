Menu
Zoono charged with breaching Fair Trading Act

Zoono's share price has sunk after peaking during the covid pandemic. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
The Commerce Commission has filed charges against Zoono, alleging it made unsubstantiated representations about the performance of its hand and surface sanitiser products.It’s the latest regulatory setback to the New Zealand-based and Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listed company that rose high when demand for its products peaked during the covid epidemic.The commission alleges that between July 2019 to August 2023, Zoono made various claims about its products, for example, that Zoono hand sanitiser would protect users against 99.9%...
