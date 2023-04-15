Ad supremo: Media might not take a hammering, after all

Mark Read with Rose Herceg, president of WPP Australia and NZ. (Image: WPP)

The outlook for the media sector might seem bleak right now.Advertising spending is declining, magazines and broadcasters are struggling and a global recession is looming, but Mark Read, chief executive of media giant WPP, remains optimistic above the noise.Read is one of the best-placed people in the world to make a call on the media sector. As boss of the $20 billion media empire behind GroupM, Mindshare, Ogilvy, VMLY&R, Wunderman Thompson and Hill+Knowlton, he believes the doom and gloom surrounding the media sector – the cana...