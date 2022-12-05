Menu
ANZPM: what happens next?

Time is getting short for the media merger's enabling legislation. (Image: TVNZ)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
Time is quickly running out for the architects of Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media. The select committee overseeing legislation to combine Radio NZ and TVNZ under a single public broadcasting group must report back to parliament by Jan 26, yet just weeks out from Christmas and next month’s deadline, a long to-do list remains.With the select committee unlikely to report back this side of Christmas, there are still a number of unanswered questions. Who will take the top jobs at the new broadcast entity? Is there enough time to pass th...
