Boucher steps down as Stuff CEO amid governance shake-up

Stuff leaders from left to right: Nadia Tolich, Laura Maxwell, Matt Headland, Sinead Boucher, Joanna Norris. (Image: Stuff)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
Stuff owner Sinead Boucher has stepped down as chief executive of the newsgroup as part of a major governance shakeup. Boucher will become executive chair and publisher of Stuff, relinquishing the CEO role following her takeover of the company in 2020. She will be replaced by Laura Maxwell, a former NZME executive hired by Stuff as chief growth officer in December. Maxwell, a key figure in the creation of the New Zealand Herald’s premium paywall offering, has been heavily involved in Stuff’s transition to a partial pa...
New code of conduct for online content planned

An new independent regulator will police harmful content online.

Daniel Dunkley 4:50pm
Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b

Smelter production hit 334,000 tonnes last year.

Brent Melville 1:55pm
