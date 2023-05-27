Menu
Brian Gaynor Business Journalism Initiative launches $2m endowment

Brian Gaynor Business Journalism Initiative launches $2m endowment
Brian Gaynor: investor, adviser, entrepreneur and passionate about the news. (Image: Milford)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Sat, 27 May 2023
The wife of late business commentator and Milford Asset Management co-founder Brian Gaynor has launched a $2 million fund to support business journalism in New Zealand. Anna Gibbons has announced a contestable $2 million endowment to develop business and economic journalists across the country, with applications set to open in August.  The fund, launched by Brian Gaynor Initiatives, will support business and economics journalists, news projects, educational initiatives and investigative and research proposals.Two tranches of $1 millio...
More Media

Google New Zealand makes $20.5m profit
Media

Google New Zealand makes $20.5m profit

Revenue soared to $78 million in 2022.

Daniel Dunkley 26 May 2023
Socialites rebrands and targets more acquisitions
Media

Socialites rebrands and targets more acquisitions

The social media agency is now a full-service creative and media agency group.

Daniel Dunkley 26 May 2023
NZME saves Property Press
Property

NZME saves Property Press

The 45 year-old real estate publication will stay in print.

Daniel Dunkley 25 May 2023
CORRECTED: Facebook NZ pays $149m to Irish associate
Technology

CORRECTED: Facebook NZ pays $149m to Irish associate

Facebook's NZ revenue is a sliver of the cash receipts it books in Aotearoa.

Daniel Dunkley 22 May 2023