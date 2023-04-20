Menu
Crux and RugbyPass founders in talks to launch Regional News Network

Tim Martin is expected to invest in RNN and become chief executive. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
The founder of Queenstown’s Crux Publishing has joined forces with the creator of RugbyPass to launch a regional news network.Veteran journalist Peter Newport and RugbyPass founder Tim Martin, the former chief executive of the National Business Review, are in talks to set up Regional News Network, a collection of news hubs that would operate under a new parent group and brand, RNN.The duo is hatching an ambitious plan to raise “millions of dollars” from regional investors to back the launch, Martin told BusinessDesk. RNN has a...
