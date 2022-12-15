Menu
Freeview launches TV streaming app

Leon Mead. (Image: Freeview)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
Freeview has launched a new television streaming app as it attempts to win over younger viewers. The joint venture platform – co-owned by TVNZ, Warner Bros Discovery and RNZ – would make its app available through smart TVs.Viewers would be able to download the app on their television and access Freeview’s channels over an internet connection without the need for an aerial or satellite dish.Fifteen channels would be available, including TVNZ 1, TVNZ 2, Three, Bravo, Whakaata Māori, Prime, Shine, RNZ National and RNZ Concer...
