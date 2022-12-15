Menu
Elders gets back in the NZ market, takes 11% stake in PGG Wrightson

(Image: PGG Wrightson)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
Australian agri-services firm Elders has jumped back into the New Zealand market, taking an 11% stake in NZX-listed PGG Wrightson for just over $37 million.Elders bought the stake from BCA New Continent Agri Hldg in an off-market trade for $4.35 a share, 15 cents higher than PGG Wrightson’s closing price yesterday.It told the ASX on Wednesday the transaction was in line with its geographic diversification strategy and would be funded through debt facilities.EldersElders did not “currently” intend to initiate a proposal to acqu...
Media

TVNZ in Spark Sport joint venture talks

Spark has confirmed talks over a “content partnering agreement”.

Daniel Dunkley 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Airport capital raising 'inevitable', says Wayne Brown

The NZX's regulatory arm halted trading in Auckland Airport shares after the mayor's comments.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Infrastructure

Pay parity for some but not aged care nurses

The Employment Relations Authority’s interim order will mean a 14% pay increase for hospital nurses.

Jenny Ruth 12:34pm