Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

Willie Jackson says radio is facing challenges. (Image: Getty)

Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson says the changing media landscape, increased competition, changing audience demands, and declining revenue pressures facing public media are not going away.The government has announced a $25.7 million annual funding increase for Radio New Zealand and an extra $10 million for NZ on Air this year following the collapse of the RNZ-TVNZ merger.The state radio group will receive an extra $12 million each year to “maintain public media services”, $12 million to build a new multi-media digital platform,...