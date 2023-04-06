Menu
Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

Willie Jackson says radio is facing challenges. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson says the changing media landscape, increased competition, changing audience demands, and declining revenue pressures facing public media are not going away.The government has announced a $25.7 million annual funding increase for Radio New Zealand and an extra $10 million for NZ on Air this year following the collapse of the RNZ-TVNZ merger.The state radio group will receive an extra $12 million each year to “maintain public media services”, $12 million to build a new multi-media digital platform,...
