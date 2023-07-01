Menu
Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech

Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech
(Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Sat, 01 Jul 2023
While the world was distracted by the prospect of a cage fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk last week, something far more consequential was taking place in Canada involving the social networking giant Meta.Canadian lawmakers have passed Bill C-18, also known as the Online News Act, a law to force technology platforms to pay news publishers for hosting news links and content. In pushing through the law, politicians have effectively declared war on multinational technology groups including Meta and Alphabet, the parent company of Go...
On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more
On the Money

On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more

Celebrities in the city, well-informed gripes, a little beauty for Beaudy and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Bloomberg

Elite colleges lose diversity ‘shortcut’ after affirmative action ruling

At historically black colleges, officials are watching for an influx of students.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Elite colleges lose diversity ‘shortcut’ after affirmative action ruling
Finance

Warren Couillault: Don't mourn for crypto: it's leaping back to life

With tougher regulation, investors will trust the asset class more.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Don't mourn for crypto: it's leaping back to life

