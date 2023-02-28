Is ex-Air NZ exec Cam Wallace the new CEO of Qantas?

Cam Wallace moved into commercial radio after leaving Air NZ in 2020. (Image: NZME)

Former senior Air New Zealand executive, now MediaWorks chief executive, Cam Wallace has been appointed to run the international aviation operations of Qantas.Australian media are tipping that Wallace may be considered a contender for the top job at the Australian national carrier, having missed out on becoming CEO at Air NZ when former Walmart global CEO Greg Foran returned to NZ to run the national airline just as the covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.Qantas's CEO of the last 14 years, Alan Joyce, has indicated he will retire soon, alth...