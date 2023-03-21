Menu
Key Today FM executive Gurney resigns

Key Today FM executive Gurney resigns
Dallas Gurney has decided the time has come to move onto his next career challenge. (Image: Today FM)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 21 Mar 2023
Dallas Gurney, a key MediaWorks executive behind the launch of radio station Today FM, has resigned from his role, casting further doubts over the future of the talkback platform.Gurney, director of news and talk at MediaWorks, leaves the company just weeks after chief executive Cam Wallace departed for Australian airline Qantas.Wallace hired Gurney, a former NZME executive, in September 2021 to develop the group’s new talk station, a replacement for the scrapped Magic Talk brand.The former chief executive and Gurney worked together close...
