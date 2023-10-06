Menu
'Last performance' a top performance for Special Group

The Last Performance series used killed-off characters to advertise life insurance. (Image: Special)
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
Two New Zealand creative agencies have been ranked among the world’s best by French advertising organisation Cannes Lions, cementing their position as global heavyweights.Colenso BBDO and Special Group have been hailed for their work over the past year.The Cannes Lions Creativity Report 2023 has listed Colenso, part of Clemenger Group, as the second-best agency in the world behind London’s Adam&EveDDB in the ‘Classic’ advertising category.Special was ranked as the fourth-best independent agency in the world and top i...
