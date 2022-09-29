See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Media
Sponsored by
JCDecaux

Media execs voice unease over new public media entity

Daniel Dunkley

Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Media execs voice unease over new public media entity
Stephen Knightly, a board member of the NZ Game Developers Association. (Image: NZME/Dean Purcell)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 29 Sep 2022
RELATED
The select committee considering the Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media Bill has heard from publishers, broadcasters, children’s advocates and the screen industry, as concerns mount over the shape of the new public media entity.In a public select committee hearing on Thursday morning, a diverse range of voices from across the media sector expressed unease at the current form of the bill to create Aotearoa NZ Public Media (ANZPM), the planned new parent group for TVNZ and RNZ.Journalists and broadcasters fear impactRepresenting Koi Tū: The...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Tourism FREE
ACCC gives Tourism Holdings and Apollo merger the thumbs up
Ella Somers | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has joined ComCom and approved the Tourism Holdings and Apollo merger – under certain conditions.

Primary Sector
National will review live export ban if it wins election
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Rather than a ban, National wants a gold-standard programme that would set world-leading compliance standards. 

Primary Sector
Tatua leads the pack in payout for shareholders
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

The dairy company confirmed a cash payout to shareholders of $11.30 per kgMS supplied and kept $1.35 per kgMS, equivalent to $19.85m before tax, to reinvest in the business.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.