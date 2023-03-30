MediaWorks confirms Today FM closure with immediate effect

Today FM host Tova O’Brien. (Image: Supplied)

MediaWorks has confirmed it is closing its radio station Today FM following a statement late on Thursday afternoon in which interim chief executive, Wendy Palmer, announced the station's fate. Palmer said: "MediaWorks, like the whole advertising sector in New Zealand and internationally, continues to be impacted by an environment with lower revenues and higher costs. At the request of the MediaWorks board, we have undertaken a review of the entire business to identify further areas of potential cost saving and to reshape the busin...