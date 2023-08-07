Menu
Mediaworks' directors face fine for late accounts filing

Mediaworks is late filing its accounts. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
MediaWorks directors face a potential government fine after failing to hand the company’s accounts in on time.Executives at the out-of-home advertising and radio group have been censured by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) after missing a May deadline to file the company’s 2022 financial statement.According to MBIE, the directors have been given a reprieve until Sept 1 to submit the accounts.The directors will be referred to MBIE’s Integrity and Enforcement Team if a financial statement is not deliver...
Forbar picks its listed real estate winners
Property

Forbar picks its listed real estate winners

Winton in the mix, on the prospect of residential market turnaround.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Finally, something is finished

Here is a project, started and completed within the term of this Labour government.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finally, something is finished
Infrastructure

Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ

It comes as Auckland and Christchurch mull ownership options for their ports.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ

