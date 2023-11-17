Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

MediaWorks hires former JCDecaux boss to lead outdoor division

MediaWorks hires former JCDecaux boss to lead outdoor division
Mike Watkins. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
MediaWorks has appointed Mike Watkins, the former boss of JCDecaux New Zealand, to run its outdoor advertising division.Watkins, who left JCDecaux in August, will join MediaWorks as chief executive officer for the company’s outdoor unit starting on Monday.The experienced executive resigned from JCDecaux three months ago as the Parisien out-of-home advertising and street furniture giant made cuts to its NZ team.Watkins has previously worked in advertising, design and film industries, including spells at Generator, Meares Taine, M&C Saa...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
Business of Sport: Is Senz in trouble?
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Is Senz in trouble?

Senz founder should be commended for investing in NZ sport.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Retail

NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products

But industry "regulatory intervention" could be top of the list for the new minister.

Brent Melville 12:55pm
NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products
World

Wall Street loves Washington’s new debt approach – for now

Treasury’s flexibility has surprised investors, spurring a bond rally this month.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Wall Street loves Washington’s new debt approach – for now

More Media

Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron
Policy

Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron

The screen production sector largely likes where the rebate has landed.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZME’s investor day: what we learned
Media

NZME’s investor day: what we learned

NZME is becoming a digital business.

Daniel Dunkley 16 Nov 2023
The factors behind this year’s advertising slowdown
Media

The factors behind this year’s advertising slowdown

With the end now in sight, the NZ media will no doubt be glad to see the back of 2023.

Daniel Dunkley 13 Nov 2023
RNZ reports $0.7m deficit, misses key targets
Media

RNZ reports $0.7m deficit, misses key targets

Total revenue increased to $57m, including $54m of government funding and fees.

Daniel Dunkley 10 Nov 2023