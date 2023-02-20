Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Meta launches blue-tick verification in NZ

Meta launches blue-tick verification in NZ
(Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
Meta has announced that New Zealand users of Facebook and Instagram will be able to pay for blue-tick verification as the social media group introduces a new paid tier across both platforms.Meta Verified, a subscription service for Facebook and Instagram, will allow users to verify their accounts with a government ID. Meta will charge users $23.99 per month on the web and $29.99 per month on iOS and Android.In a statement, the social networking group said the subscription bundle would launch later this week and provide users with greater accoun...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
Finance

New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

The new service has been set up using learnings from successful initiatives in place after other natural disasters.

Jem Traylen 4:30pm
Listed Companies

Z's parent Ampol makes record profit

Ampol's net profit after tax increased 42% compared with 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 3:50pm
Finance

Property For Industry has US private placement on standby

PFI is unlikely to draw down any of the US$250 million US private placement while interest rates are still going up.

Jenny Ruth 3:37pm

More Media

Media Free

Newsgroups rally behind Cyclone Gabrielle aid effort

The Red Cross has set up a special NZ disaster fund to assist those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding across the North Island this summer. 

Daniel Dunkley 18 Feb 2023
Media

A fantastic creative vein runs through NZ

The CEO of global ad agency TBWA says NZ creatives punch above their weight.

Daniel Dunkley 17 Feb 2023
Media

North & South up for sale

The couple bought the title out of Bauer's fire sale.

Daniel Dunkley 10 Feb 2023
Media

Sky extends sports deal with Warner Bros Discovery

Sky and Warner Bros Discovery are still good friends.

Daniel Dunkley 10 Feb 2023