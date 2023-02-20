Meta launches blue-tick verification in NZ

(Image: Getty)

Meta has announced that New Zealand users of Facebook and Instagram will be able to pay for blue-tick verification as the social media group introduces a new paid tier across both platforms.Meta Verified, a subscription service for Facebook and Instagram, will allow users to verify their accounts with a government ID. Meta will charge users $23.99 per month on the web and $29.99 per month on iOS and Android.In a statement, the social networking group said the subscription bundle would launch later this week and provide users with greater accoun...