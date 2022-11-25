Menu
Meta retreats from news: what it means for NZ

Meta retreats from news: what it means for NZ
Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg . (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 25 Nov 2022
Two weeks ago, a group of New Zealand news publishers prepared for a trip to Auckland to attend a party hosted by tech giant Meta at trendy Karangahape Road bar, Barcita. Meta’s event was an all-expenses paid affair, bringing together participants in its latest “Accelerator” initiative, designed to guide local newsgroups on growing their digital audiences.However, just days before the soirée, the party was abruptly cancelled.Hours before the cancellation, the Facebook parent had announced the largest restructuring...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Fonterra's new structure in place by March

The Dairy Industry Restructuring (Fonterra Capital Restructuring) Amendment Bill was passed with the support of Labour, National and Act.

Riley Kennedy 8:50am
New NZX listing Blackpearl Group backed by Owen Glenn and ACC

The IPO will be one of just three new listings on the exchange this year.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am

Sacre bleu, a taste of Paris comes to Wānaka

Shooting at Wānaka's Silverlight Studios could start in the new year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
BusinessDesk dominates NZSA awards

Oliver Lewis, Murray Jones and Riley Kennedy take home gongs from the Shareholders' Association Awards.

Staff reporters 23 Nov 2022
News.net collapse: the NZ connection

The NZ accountant, the missing founder, and the unpaid thousands.

Daniel Dunkley 22 Nov 2022
Twitter sends memo telling staff offices are closed

More workers than expected quit after Musk's ultimatum.

Bloomberg 18 Nov 2022