Meta ‘to remove news links in Canada’

Meta ‘to remove news links in Canada’
New Zealand is preparing its own digital news law. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 10 May 2023
Meta has confirmed plans to pull news links in Canada if the country proceeds with its Online News Act, setting up a showdown with New Zealand ministers in the coming months. The Facebook parent’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said the social media giant would “have to” remove news content from its Canadian platforms if the nation’s parliament approved the ONA.The proposed Canadian law, also known as C-18, would force technology platforms such as Facebook and Google to pay publishers for hosting news link...
Daniel Dunkley 05 May 2023