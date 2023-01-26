New investor on the cards for National Business Review

The NBR was founded in 1970 and was bought by Todd Scott in 2012. Soon after, it went online only. (Image: NZME)

The National Business Review is poised to introduce a new investor, with owner and publisher Todd Scott confirming he’s agreed to sell part of the business. Speculation has been rife that Scott’s Fourth Estate Holdings 2012 entity would be sold to Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, which has been sniffing around senior reporters in New Zealand in an apparent bid for The Australian masthead to build a beachhead on this side of the Tasman. Scott flat-out rejected that suggestion, saying he’d agreed to sell part of the b...