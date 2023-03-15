NZME managing editor moves roles

Shayne Currie has been managing editor of NZME for seven years. (Image: NZME)

Shayne Currie, the managing editor of New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), has stepped down from his role after seven years to become the group’s editor at large.NZME, the owner of the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB and BusinessDesk, confirmed the changes on Tuesday afternoon.Chief executive Michael Boggs said Currie would use his editorial experience and leadership skills in his new, “strategically focused” role, combining journalism with content strategy. “Shayne has contributed immensely to our business, including...