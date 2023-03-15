Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

NZME managing editor moves roles

NZME managing editor moves roles
Shayne Currie has been managing editor of NZME for seven years. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
Shayne Currie, the managing editor of New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), has stepped down from his role after seven years to become the group’s editor at large.NZME, the owner of the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB and BusinessDesk, confirmed the changes on Tuesday afternoon.Chief executive Michael Boggs said Currie would use his editorial experience and leadership skills in his new, “strategically focused” role, combining journalism with content strategy. “Shayne has contributed immensely to our business, including...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am
Retail

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 10:05am
Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result
Markets

Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

The company is scaling back its 'aggressive' R&D programme.

Staff reporters 9:29am
Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

More Media

$1.6b deficit looms for public broadcasters, board warned
Policy

$1.6b deficit looms for public broadcasters, board warned

TVNZ says fears RNZ and TVNZ could clock up losses of $1.6b are "too pessimistic".

Daniel Dunkley 14 Mar 2023
BusinessDesk daily podcast launches
Self promotion Free

BusinessDesk daily podcast launches

Plus a special broadcast this week for international women’s day.

Matt Martel 06 Mar 2023
Cam Wallace leaves behind a divided MediaWorks
Media

Cam Wallace leaves behind a divided MediaWorks

The MediaWorks CEO's resignation draws a line under an era of transformation.

Daniel Dunkley 03 Mar 2023
Is ex-Air NZ exec Cam Wallace the new CEO of Qantas?
Media

Is ex-Air NZ exec Cam Wallace the new CEO of Qantas?

The media group is looking for a new CEO from both inside and outside the company. 

Staff reporters 28 Feb 2023