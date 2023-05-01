Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Property Press to close after 45 years

Property Press to close after 45 years
Property Press published roughly 14 million copies a year across New Zealand. (Image: Property Press)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 01 May 2023
Real estate title Property Press will close this week after 45 years in print, becoming the latest casualty in the ailing magazine sector.The property magazine, founded in 1978, will shut after sending its final issues to print in the coming days, sources told BusinessDesk.Australian private equity group Mercury Capital acquired Property Press in 2020 after former owner Bauer Media pulled the plug on its New Zealand titles during the height of the covid-19 pandemic. Mercury’s print business, Blue Star, took control of the magazine, o...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission
Economy

Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 12:00pm
Property

New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

Property market metrics show the national average asking price is now almost $100,000 down on a year ago.

Brent Melville 11:10am
New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%
Bloomberg

Australia poised to extend rate-rise pause as inflation cools

Most economists predict the RBA will keep its cash rate at 3.6%.

Bloomberg 11:00am
Australia poised to extend rate-rise pause as inflation cools

More Media

Boucher: readers paying for news 'important'
Media

Boucher: readers paying for news 'important'

The company has launched a new strategy that includes subscription-based websites.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZME pares back OneRoof expectations
Markets

NZME pares back OneRoof expectations

NZME doesn't want to overspend in turning OneRoof into a profit centre. 

Paul McBeth 28 Apr 2023
Blue Star eyes closing Masterton printing facility
News in Brief

Blue Star eyes closing Masterton printing facility

Redundancies are expected to start in September. 

Staff reporters 27 Apr 2023
NZME sees glimmer of hope in sluggish ad market
Media

NZME sees glimmer of hope in sluggish ad market

The company might buy back more shares. 

Paul McBeth 26 Apr 2023