Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Radio NZ appoints panel to investigate news edits

Radio NZ appoints panel to investigate news edits
More stories are likely to be discovered as part of an audit. (Image: RNZ)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Radio New Zealand has appointed a three-person panel to investigate how pro-Russia, pro-China, and other "inappropriate" edits were made to international stories on the RNZ website.Media law expert Willy Akel, public law specialist and former journalist Linda Clark, and Alan Sunderland, a former director of editorial standards at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, will lead the review.Terms of reference were agreed by the Radio NZ board last night. The investigation will look at how syndicated Reuters and BBC stories were change...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ
Economy

Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ

A new report says corporate profits in NZ are actually lower than they were before covid.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:32am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:32am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Primary Sector

Hipkins: He Waka Eke Noa solution 'very close'

The prime minister also ruled out a much-speculated fertiliser tax.

Riley Kennedy 10:20am
Hipkins: He Waka Eke Noa solution 'very close'

More Media

Online harm regulation causes media concern
Policy

Online harm regulation causes media concern

The proposals could also have implications for other parts of the media ecosystem.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
RNZ scandal grows as new articles emerge
Media

RNZ scandal grows as new articles emerge

The Act party has called for an independent inquiry into RNZ.

Daniel Dunkley 13 Jun 2023
RNZ news culture questioned as Russia crisis deepens
Media

RNZ news culture questioned as Russia crisis deepens

Questions will now also be asked of RNZ’s leadership and editorial management.

Daniel Dunkley 12 Jun 2023
Radio NZ launches investigation over Reuters Russia article
Law & Regulation

Radio NZ launches investigation over Reuters Russia article

The changes to the Radio NZ version of the story were identified by a user in the US.

Daniel Dunkley 09 Jun 2023