Radio NZ in Twitter row over ‘government funded’ label

(Image: Twitter)

Radio New Zealand has threatened to quit Twitter after being labelled as ‘government-funded media’ on the social media platform.The crown-funded state broadcaster has objected to the label imposed on a host of Western state media groups by Twitter owner Elon Musk in recent days.News organisations fear Twitter’s government-funded media tag could compromise their credibility because similar labels have previously been reserved for state propaganda outlets such as Russia’s RT and China’s People’s Daily.The Twitt...