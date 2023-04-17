Menu
Radio NZ in Twitter row over ‘government funded’ label

(Image: Twitter)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
Radio New Zealand has threatened to quit Twitter after being labelled as ‘government-funded media’ on the social media platform.The crown-funded state broadcaster has objected to the label imposed on a host of Western state media groups by Twitter owner Elon Musk in recent days.News organisations fear Twitter’s government-funded media tag could compromise their credibility because similar labels have previously been reserved for state propaganda outlets such as Russia’s RT and China’s People’s Daily.The Twitt...
Late surge lifts sharemarket into positive territory
Markets Market close

Late surge lifts sharemarket into positive territory

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 55.58 points or 0.47%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court

Bachcare pleaded guilty to breaching fair trading laws in 2019.

Staff reporters 2:56pm
Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court
Economy chart

Food prices smash another 30-year record

Food prices increased by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Food prices smash another 30-year record

