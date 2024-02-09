Menu
RNZ union staff set to clinch new pay deal

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson took home a bonus of more than $65,000 last year. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
Radio New Zealand has agreed a new pay deal with union staff following a month of negotiations.According to industry sources, terms of settlement have been received by the E tū and Public Service Association (PSA) unions over a pay rise that would avert strike action. Bargaining teams at the E tū and PSA unions have finalised negotiations with the public broadcaster over a 6% pay rise that would avert strike action.RNZ staff had asked for a 7% salary increase in line with rising costs as they renegotiated their collective agreement, while...
ANZ Bank more hawkish, now expects two rate hikes
Economy

ANZ Bank more hawkish, now expects two rate hikes

The bank tips one hike in February and the other in April. 

Rebecca Howard 1:20pm
Primary Sector

Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings

Shipping line looking to trim costs in light of global challenges.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings
Technology

Canterbury gets $6.1 million space centre

Up to $2.4 billion in economic benefits are forecast over the next ten years.

John Anthony 11:45am
Canterbury gets $6.1 million space centre

