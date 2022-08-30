See full details
School Road to close Haven magazine

Tue, 30 Aug 2022

School Road to close Haven magazine
Declining ad revenue and rising costs have stopped the presses rolling for three School Road titles. (Image: Getty)
Tue, 30 Aug 2022
School Road Publishing has confirmed plans to close home and living title Haven as the group grapples with a challenging consumer magazine market.The publisher has decided to fold Haven into its flagship monthly title Woman after completing a strategic review. School Road said a "new iteration of the company” would launch next month following the change. Thrive, the company’s wellbeing magazine, will continue in print and as a standalone title, it said.The move comes eight months after School Road discontinued the pri...

