SENZ loses A$5.5m, pressure grows on Australian parent

Craig Hutchison is the Sports Entertainment Network CEO. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
Sports radio platform SENZ made a A$5.5 million (NZ$6m) loss last year, heaping financial pressure on Australian parent group Sports Entertainment Network. The New Zealand radio business, whose hosts include broadcaster Ian Smith and former All Black Israel Dagg, accounted for most of Sports Entertainment Network's (SEN) A$9.2m post-tax losses in the financial year to June 30, according to a recently filed preliminary annual report. SEN characterised the A$5.5m loss on its NZ business, which it said ‘cont...
