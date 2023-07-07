Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Sky extends Warner Bros Discovery deal

Sky extends Warner Bros Discovery deal
Casey Bloys, chair and CEO of HBO and Max Content. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
Sky Network Television has extended a key deal to broadcast Warner Bros Discovery content but the US entertainment giant could still launch its own streaming service in New Zealand.Sky has announced the renewal of a “multi-year” deal with the American entertainment group, which will see it retain the rights to host Warner Bros Discovery movies, TV shows and television channels.The Warner library includes blockbuster HBO shows such as Game of Thrones and critically acclaimed series including The White Lotus.Sky has also secured the r...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
BNZ Connect: How to build resilience at work
Business Advice Free Partner content

BNZ Connect: How to build resilience at work

BusinessDesk has worked with BNZ on this video series. The need for grit and resilience in 2023 is clear, but how do you grow this in the workplace? In this episode of BNZ Connect, Frances Cook talks to Michael Fooks, managing director of training at sales performance company Ind...

3:00pm
Property

Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted

More than 1,000 properties could be affected by consenting irregularities.

Brent Melville 2:12pm
Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted
Policy

Hipkins gets frank about security and China

Chris Hipkins stressed "independent" does not mean "neutral" foreign policy.

Pattrick Smellie 2:09pm
Hipkins gets frank about security and China

More Media

TVNZ chair appointment causes conflict of interest concerns
Media

TVNZ chair appointment causes conflict of interest concerns

The TVNZ chair appointment has divided opinion in the industry.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Instagram unveils Threads app, a threat to Musk’s Twitter
Technology

Instagram unveils Threads app, a threat to Musk’s Twitter

Threads is also launching without ads – for now.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Stuff rings changes at The Post, axes senior role
Media

Stuff rings changes at The Post, axes senior role

It has consolidated the editorship of the Wellington paper with its Sunday operation.

Daniel Dunkley 05 Jul 2023
Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech
Media Analysis

Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech

NZ’s move against Big Tech seems to be arriving at precisely the wrong time.

Daniel Dunkley 01 Jul 2023