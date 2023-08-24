Menu
Sky TV bullish on advertising, reports $51m profit

Sky TV bullish on advertising, reports $51m profit
One-offs from the last financial year included gains from the $56m sale of the group’s Mt Wellington properties. (Image: Sky)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
Sky Network Television says it is defying the advertising slowdown after making a $51 million profit in the 2023 financial year.The television broadcaster reported a fall in profit of 18% in the 12 months to June 30, but post-tax profit rose by 15% when adjusted for one-off items. One-offs from the last financial year included gains from the $56 million sale of the group’s Mt Wellington properties.Revenue rose by 2% to $754m for the year as Sky increased prices for its satellite and streaming customers. Streaming revenue drove the wider i...
