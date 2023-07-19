Menu
Stuff hires Tova O'Brien amid senior editorial cuts

Stuff hires Tova O'Brien amid senior editorial cuts
Tova O'Brien was left jobless after MediaWorks pulled the plug on its talkback radio platform, TodayFM. (Image: MediaWorks)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
Stuff has hired former Today FM host Tova O’Brien to lead its political coverage following the collapse of the MediaWorks radio station in March.O’Brien joins the media group as chief political correspondent, taking on the newly created role for the election.The broadcaster and journalist, a former political editor of Newshub, has been without an employer for nearly four months after MediaWorks pulled the plug on its talkback radio platform.O’Brien made headlines in March as she and fellow host Duncan Garner lambasted MediaWor...
