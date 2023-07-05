Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Stuff rings changes at The Post, axes senior role

Stuff rings changes at The Post, axes senior role
Tracy Watkins has been appointed new editor of The Post and will continue to run the Sunday Star-Times and the Sunday News team. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
Stuff has axed one of its senior editorial roles and appointed a new editor to lead its flagship Wellington newspaper The Post.Caitlin Cherry, editor of The Post, will leave Stuff after just five months as the company consolidates the editorship of its Wellington paper with its Sunday news operation. Cherry, who joined Stuff in February, worked on the rebrand of The Dominion Post as the title launched a new-look masthead and introduced a paywall in April.According to reports, Cherry was invited to apply for the merged editorial role but de...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
NZX50 lifts to a seven week high
Markets Market close

NZX50 lifts to a seven week high

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 2,002.46, up 22.12 points or 0.18%.

Graham Skellern 05 Jul 2023

Nats say we train too few doctors and need a third medical school

Christopher Luxon will take a proposal for a third medical school to the election.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Jul 2023
Nats say we train too few doctors and need a third medical school
Finance

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 05 Jul 2023
Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

More Media

Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech
Media Analysis

Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech

NZ’s move against Big Tech seems to be arriving at precisely the wrong time.

Daniel Dunkley 01 Jul 2023
New-look TVNZ board, few changes at RNZ
Media

New-look TVNZ board, few changes at RNZ

Appointments include a new chair and deputy chair at TVNZ. 

Daniel Dunkley 28 Jun 2023
Kirkness appointed NZME editorial leader
News in Brief

Kirkness appointed NZME editorial leader

Murray Kirkness will focus on NZME's three-year publishing strategy.

Daniel Dunkley 28 Jun 2023
NZ creative agencies win big in Cannes
News in Brief

NZ creative agencies win big in Cannes

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 was held last week.

Daniel Dunkley 27 Jun 2023