The Listener hires North & South editor

Editing the Listener is one of the great jobs in New Zealand journalism, says Kirsty Cameron. (Image: The Listener)

The editor of North & South magazine has left the current affairs title to join rival The New Zealand Listener.Kirsty Cameron has quit her role at North & South after just over a year and will start at the Listener next week, according to media industry sources.Cameron, a former editorial director of NZ titles including Next and Fashion Quarterly, joined North & South last January, taking over from Rachel Morris. During her career, she has also worked as an editor of Time Inc-owned lifestyle magazines, including Style Australia...