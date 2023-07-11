Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022

Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022
Discovery is the owner of Three, Bravo, Rush and Eden. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
Discovery New Zealand has reported after-tax losses of more than $34 million for the second consecutive year, heaping further pressure on its American parent.The NZ company behind free-to-air television channels Three, Bravo, Rush and Eden lost $34.8m in 2022, according to recently filed accounts, $800,000 more than its post-tax loss in 2021.Discovery NZ is owned by Warner Bros Discovery, the US entertainment giant formed last year through the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia.The latest accounts reveal the extent of the financial strain...
Media sponsored by
LUMO is New Zealand's leading innovator in Digital Out-of-Home, continuously striving to enhance our campaign effectiveness, audience understanding, data and reporting capabilities. Providing best in class DOOH solutions to advertisers and clients.
Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors
Finance

Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors

Australian media reported on Monday that the parent owed more than $4 million.

Riley Kennedy 10:07am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Economy

'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes

The consensus is for the benchmark OCR to stick at 5.5% for months.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes

More Media

Sky extends Warner Bros Discovery deal
Media

Sky extends Warner Bros Discovery deal

The new agreement comes as Warner plans the global launch of Max.

Daniel Dunkley 07 Jul 2023
TVNZ chair appointment causes conflict of interest concerns
Editor's Picks

TVNZ chair appointment causes conflict of interest concerns

The TVNZ chair appointment has divided opinion in the industry.

Daniel Dunkley 07 Jul 2023
Instagram unveils Threads app, a threat to Musk’s Twitter
Technology

Instagram unveils Threads app, a threat to Musk’s Twitter

Threads is also launching without ads – for now.

Bloomberg 07 Jul 2023
Stuff rings changes at The Post, axes senior role
Media

Stuff rings changes at The Post, axes senior role

It has consolidated the editorship of the Wellington paper with its Sunday operation.

Daniel Dunkley 05 Jul 2023