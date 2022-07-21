See full details
Trans-Tasman printer Ovato in voluntary administration

Paul McBeth
Thu, 21 Jul 2022

More expensive raw materials are hitting everyone. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Trans-Tasman printing company Ovato has been put into voluntary administration after struggling to deal with the rising cost of raw materials and ongoing legacy costs.The ASX-listed company today appointed Chris Hill, Ross Blakely and Ben Campbell of FTI Consulting as voluntary administrators of the company. They plan to keep running the business while they work out its financial position and ongoing viability.“The administrators have been advised that ongoing volatile market conditions, the increased cost of raw materials, and legacy cos...

Markets market close
Pacific Edge rallies for second day on southern district health region deal
Dan Brunskill | Thu, 21 Jul 2022

Pacific Edge said it had substantially completed a commercial agreement with the district, which provides healthcare for 326,000 people.

Infrastructure
Building consent system is fragmented, unpredictable and inefficient, MBIE report says
Greg Hurrell | Thu, 21 Jul 2022

The system is delivering compliant buildings but is not working as well as it should be, the ministry found.

Primary Sector
LIC profit climbs 16% on sale of automation business
Staff reporters | Thu, 21 Jul 2022

Livestock Improvement Corporation's underlying earnings rose 15%.

