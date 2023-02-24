TVNZ-RNZ merger plan ‘not a wasted exercise’ – Power

At times there were about 50 people working on the potential merger, says TVNZ chief executive Simon Power. (Image: TVNZ)

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power has insisted the government’s plan to merge the broadcaster with Radio New Zealand was “not a wasted exercise” as the group recorded a profit slump over the last six months of 2022.The state-owned, commercially-funded entity is on course for a slower financial year and reported a net post-tax profit of $4.8 million in the six months to December, significantly down on the $15.2m recorded in the final half of 2021.Speaking to BusinessDesk, the TVNZ boss dismissed suggestions that the merger talks...