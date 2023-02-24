Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

TVNZ-RNZ merger plan ‘not a wasted exercise’ – Power

TVNZ-RNZ merger plan ‘not a wasted exercise’ – Power
At times there were about 50 people working on the potential merger, says TVNZ chief executive Simon Power. (Image: TVNZ)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
TVNZ chief executive Simon Power has insisted the government’s plan to merge the broadcaster with Radio New Zealand was “not a wasted exercise” as the group recorded a profit slump over the last six months of 2022.The state-owned, commercially-funded entity is on course for a slower financial year and reported a net post-tax profit of $4.8 million in the six months to December, significantly down on the $15.2m recorded in the final half of 2021.Speaking to BusinessDesk, the TVNZ boss dismissed suggestions that the merger talks...
Media sponsored by
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation and expansion

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:00pm
Energy

Transpower hits pause on 427% hike in Buller Electricity transmission fees

Buller Electricity says it will take the commercial risk in freezing huge transmission fee increases until its lawsuit against Transpower is resolved.

Greg Hurrell 11:20am
Infrastructure

Summerset lifts underlying annual profit 21.5%

 Summerset reported $236.5 million in free cash flow in 2022, possibly to highlight the difference between it and industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare.

Jenny Ruth 10:10am

More Media

Media

Special Group named top ad agency in NZ

The agency has regularly beaten much larger competitors to industry awards in recent years.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Media

Sky results show strong streaming position

Sky's new streaming customers more than offset box losses

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Media

NZME records $22.7m profit as digital income grows

The earnings figure was down slightly on last year’s $66m, but 4% higher when adjusted to exclude the one-off impact of the disposal of voucher business GrabOne.

Daniel Dunkley 22 Feb 2023
Media

Meta launches blue-tick verification in NZ

Facebook and Instagram users can verify their accounts with a government ID.

Daniel Dunkley 20 Feb 2023