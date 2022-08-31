See full details
Media
TVNZ scraps dividend as profit falls

Wed, 31 Aug 2022

The broadcaster is preparing for its merger with RNZ. (Image: TVNZ)
TVNZ will not pay a dividend to the government this year after post-tax profit fell to $7.9 million.The broadcaster reported a slump in net profit to $7.9m in the year to June 30 from $59.2m in 2021, following an increase in spending.Revenue increased to $341.7m from $339.9m in 2021, while advertising revenue dipped to $321m from $322m.A 22% year-on-year increase in digital revenue delivered a boost as the broadcaster attempts to diversify from linear television.Yet operating expenses soared to $315m from $253m in 2021, an increase of more than...

