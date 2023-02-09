Why the RNZ-TVNZ merger is dead

Chris Hipkins' decision draws a line under months of speculation. (Image: Getty)

Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media is dead – long live TVNZ and Radio NZ.Prime minister Chris Hipkins scrapped plans to create the public broadcasting group Aotearoa NZ Public Media (ANZPM) on Wednesday, ending efforts to merge TVNZ and RNZ under a new parent company.The new PM’s decision draws a line under months of speculation around the controversial public media plans, as Hipkins refocuses Labour’s efforts on fixing the ailing economy, addressing the cost-of-living crisis and regaining ground in the polls during an election...