NZ investors have an appetite for First Table despite rising uncertainty for restaurants

The NZ Restaurant Association says many businesses are “still recovering” from pandemic losses. (Image: Margo's Queenstown)
Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Tue, 02 May 2023

Trainee reporter
funded through

Kiwi startup First Table has proven a hot ticket for investors and hopes to warm restaurant seats around New Zealand. This is despite the chief executive of the Restaurant Association of NZ, Marisa Bidois, saying it "eats" into profits at a challenging time for the hospitality industry.First Table is a hospitality app that offers 50% discounts at restaurants for early bookings for two, three or four people.It recently closed its capital raise through Snowball Effect, meeting its minimum target of $1.5 million, securing nearly $2....
NZ's sharemarket up while Australia's takes a dive
After trading flat for most of the day, the index closed up 34.84 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm

Fifa threatens Women's World Cup broadcast in Europe

Offers from 'big five' nations for the event in NZ and Australia "not acceptable".

Bloomberg 4:10pm
Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year

Multinational businesses passing on cost increases is seen as unfair, a survey says.

Ella Somers 2:12pm
Trade Me: Despite record high salaries, NZ has a skills shortage
The average salary in NZ has increased by $3,000 but we still have a skills shortage.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 13 Apr 2023
Mindful Money says funds flout exclusions
ASB’s Growth Fund says it excludes fossil fuel investments but 3.25% of its assets are invested in the sector.

Dan Brunskill 12 Dec 2022
How profitable are New Zealand’s banks?
New Zealand's banks had a good year as lending rates rose, but deposit rates lagged. Will it last?

Pattrick Smellie 10 Nov 2022
Money Answers: Help! I'm paying 25% interest on my personal loan
High-interest debt can be a real killer, says Frances Cook. But there are things you can do to get a handle on it.

Frances Cook 15 Oct 2022