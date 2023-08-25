Menu
News in Brief

$20 million boost to rental car fleet

NZ rental car numbers are still recovering from the covid slump in international tourism. (Image: Go Rentals)
Staff reporters
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
International car rental conglomerate Enterprise Holdings will spend $20 million to beef up its local fleet with 500 vehicles by the end of the year as part of an agreement with Auckland airport. The vehicles will be split between the Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Alamo and National car rental brands.The agency has quantified its investment at $20m, part of which involves opening an in-terminal branch at Auckland's international arrivals hall. About half of the 55,000 vehicles in New Zealand’s rental fleet were lost to the second-h...
Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line
Retail

Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line

The company spent about $5 million on security measures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Law & Regulation

I don't wanna rock DJ competition

InMusic doesn't want the DJ scene to turn into a game of Monopoly.

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: shakeups afoot in Super Rugby ... again

Rugby Australia is poised to take ownership of the Waratahs and Brumbies franchises.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
